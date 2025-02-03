Sale Of State Owned Enterprises Assets To Pay National Debt A Deadly Own Goal

State-owned enterprises play a critical role in driving economic growth, providing essential services, and promoting social welfare.

Moreover, the sale of these enterprises will likely benefit foreign investors and wealthy criminal elements (Zvigananda) such as Wicknel Chivharo, Kuda Tagwirei etc at the expense of ordinary Zimbabweans.

Zvigananda will buy those Assets at far below the market prices for self-enrichment. This proposed sale is a blatant perpetuation of the looting scheme by Emmerson and his cronies.

It is unacceptable to sacrifice the country’s long-term interests and assets to appease foreign creditors and investors.

It is a source of serious worry to note that the bulk of the US 21 billion debt was not properly validated in that, a big portion relates to non-performing loans and Gvt guarantees extended to private individuals and companies who choose deliberately not to pay back under Command Agriculture and many other schemes. So to sell national assets to pay for such gross negligence is outrageous and is in defiance of logic.

Zimbabwe is well endowed with vast mineral resources which only requires an accountable government to pay off the 21 billion debt.

The only problem is a leadership which is not genuinely interested in serving Zimbabwe first but advance the embezzlement of national resources for their immediate families.

Zimbabwe mines produce around 1.6 tonnes of Gold per day across the country, but it has a huge debt overhang only as a result of the illicit exportation of the precious minerals promoted and protected by senior government politicians.

President Mnangagwa squandered the opportunity for debt restructuring through the Structural dialogue platform with International creditors as facilitated by the African Development Bank.

The government has failed to implement comprehensive reforms, including electoral, social, economic, and political reforms, necessary for sustainable debt resolution.

To make matters worse, ED perpetuates the broken social contract expressed in the government’s disregard for the Constitution, human rights, and the rule of law has eroded trust and confidence among international creditors and citizens.

Instead, he was on an overdrive in human rights violations and Illegal detentions eg cases of Hon Jameson Timba and others, Hon Amos Chibaya and others, Job Sikhala, Namatai Kwekweza and others just to mention a few.

After realising that he lost the parliamentary majority, he teamed up with Sengezo Tshabangu to recall the legitimate CCC MPs in order to get a two-thirds majority by hook and crook.

All this makes International financial creditors feel insecure about lodging any further deals or debt restructuring with such a dishonest and crooked leader.

The real solution to our debt crisis is political. It is the bad politics that is hampering progress because it is tolerating the culture of corruption, nepotism, and Lawlessness.

By adopting a more sustainable and equitable approach, Zimbabwe can address its debt challenges while protecting the interests of its people and preserving its sovereignty.

Corban Madzivanyika is the Member of Parliament for Mbizo (CCC) and Shadow Finance Minister.

