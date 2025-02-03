South Africa Receives Minimal U.S. Funding, Ramaphosa Responds To Trump's Aid Cut Threats
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has clarified that the recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a tool for confiscation but a constitutionally mandated legal process aimed at ensuring equitable and just public access to land.
Ramaphosa’s statement came in response to US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Sunday that the United States would cut all future funding to South Africa, accusing the country of “confiscating” land and mistreating certain groups.
Trump made this declaration on his Truth Social platform, saying funding would be halted until a full investigation into the matter is completed.
In his response on Monday morning, Ramaphosa posted on his verified X page, saying he was eager to engage with the Trump administration on South Africa’s land reform policy and issues of bilateral interest.
He also said that US funding to South Africa is primarily in the form of PEPFAR Aid, which constitutes 17% of South Africa’s HIV/AIDS programme. Wrote Ramaphosa:
South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land.
The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution.
South Africa, like the United States of America and other countries, has always had expropriation laws that balance the need for public usage of land and the protection of rights of property owners.
We look forward to engaging with the Trump administration over our land reform policy and issues of bilateral interest.
We are certain that out of those engagements, we will share a better and common understanding over these matters.
The US remains a key strategic political and trade partner for South Africa. With the exception of PEPFAR Aid, which constitutes 17% of South Africa’s HIV/Aids programme, there is no other funding that is received by South Africa from the United States.