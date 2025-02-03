Stray Lion Sighted In Chiredzi, ZimParks Warns Residents To Stay Alert
A stray lion was sighted in Chiredzi on Sunday, prompting the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) to urge residents to remain cautious and avoid walking alone, particularly at night.
The lion was initially spotted in the Buffalo Range area, and by Tuesday, it was seen near the airstrip.
ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo told The Mirror that rangers are tracking the animal. He said:
We received a call that a stray lion has been spotted roaming in Chiredzi and our reaction team is on the ground tracking down the lion.
We encourage communities to remain calm and minimise movements at night and ensure that cattle is put in their pens at night.
