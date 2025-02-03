ZIMCHE Grants Provisional Registration For University Of Matopo
The Higher Education Quality Assurance Committee (HEQAC) of the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) has approved the Brethren in Christ Church’s (BICC) proposal to establish the University of Matopo.
BICC, which currently operates Matopo High School, Mtshabezi High School, and Wanezi High School, among others, will now expand its educational footprint with the new university.
With this approval, Matabeleland South Province will increase its higher education institutions to three, joining Solusi University and Gwanda State University, which are already located in the province.
In an acceptance letter addressed to Professor Henry Sibanda, chairperson of the University of Matopo Trust (UMT), ZIMCHE Chief Executive Officer Professor Kuzvinetsa Dzvimbo confirmed that the provisional registration for the University of Matopo is valid from January 2025 to January 2026. Said Prof. Dzvimbo:
We are pleased to inform you that the application by the proposed University of Matopo for registration was approved by HEQAC of ZIMCHE. The proposed University of Matopo is hereby granted provisional registration, which shall be valid for 12 months from January 10, 2025, to January 11, 2026.
The provisional registration authorises the institution to commence or continue the development of physical facilities, assemble academic resources, and submit academic programmes for consideration and approval by ZIMCHE.
Prof. Dzvimbo further said that the university may only begin recruiting students once it receives specific approval from ZIMCHE.
Before the provisional registration expires, the University of Matopo must apply for final registration by submitting the necessary forms and paying the prescribed fees.