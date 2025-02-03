ZIMCHE Grants Provisional Registration For University Of Matopo

8 minutes ago Mon, 03 Feb 2025 11:06:30 GMT

The Higher Education Quality Assurance Committee (HEQAC) of the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) has approved the Brethren in Christ Church’s (BICC) proposal to establish the University of Matopo.

BICC, which currently operates Matopo High School, Mtshabezi High School, and Wanezi High School, among others, will now expand its educational footprint with the new university.

With this approval, Matabeleland South Province will increase its higher education institutions to three, joining Solusi University and Gwanda State University, which are already located in the province.

