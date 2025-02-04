Pindula|Search Pindula
Driver And Conductor Flee After Nehoreka Bus Overturns, Injuring 13 Passengers

4 minutes agoTue, 04 Feb 2025 14:35:48 GMT
Police are investigating a road traffic accident that occurred on February 3, 2024, at approximately 3:45 PM, at the 26-kilometre peg along Kadoma-Sanyati Road.

In a statement posted on their official X page, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said a Nehoreka bus carrying 51 passengers, overturned and landed on its left side, injuring 13 people.

Bizarrely, the driver and conductor fled the scene. The injured victims were taken to Kadoma General Hospital for treatment. The statement reads:

The bus driver and the conductor fled from the scene. The injured victims were admitted at Kadoma General Hospital.

