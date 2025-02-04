Four Cameroonians Fined US$500 Each Over Fraudulent Zimbabwean Birth Certificates

In mitigation, Mbale argued that the court should consider a fine as an appropriate penalty, given that the quartet had already spent five months in remand prison.

He also argued that two of his clients were recent graduates, while the others were a nurse and a teacher.

In aggravation, prosecutor Kangara argued that the crime posed a serious threat to national security.

She also said the four’s real intentions for acquiring the fraudulent identification documents remained unclear.

Furthermore, Kangara further argued that such offences undermine trust in government institutions and can compromise the accuracy of national data, potentially affecting the effectiveness of government programme.

In August 2024, the four accused conspired to fraudulently obtain Zimbabwean identification documents, including birth certificates.

They sought assistance from Tawanda Waniwa, an employee at the Registrar General’s Department at the Mount Darwin branch.

Waniwa facilitated the issuance of the fraudulent birth certificates.

Christiana Boyembe Dumba claimed her name was Christiana Mhereyenyoka, born in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, residing in Arcadia village, Mt Darwin Scheme, with her mother being Mwaiyadi Chipo.

Emile MuyaMuya falsely stated his name was Emile Chingwaru, claiming to be Zimbabwean by birth, born in Makonde, Mount Darwin, and residing in Matare village, under Chief Magonde in Mount Darwin.

Tegha Marvel Ngei claimed her name was Marvel Chimbwanda, born in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Zimbabwe, residing in Village 2, Huyuyu Extension, Mutoko, and named her mother as Grace Chimbwanda.

Yvette KumNnam stated her name was Yvette Maini, born at Nembire Clinic, Mt Darwin, residing at 371 New Pfura Location in Mt Darwin.

Between August 27, 2024, and September 4, 2024, the accused obtained fraudulent birth certificates with false Zimbabwean names and details.

The fraudulent birth certificates and national identity cards were recovered and submitted as evidence in court.

Last year, the accused were found guilty of entering Zimbabwe without permits and using fraudulently obtained passports by a Beitbridge court.

They were warned, discharged, and ordered to be deported by the relevant authority.

