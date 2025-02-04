Geza Apologises For Role In Mugabe's Ouster, Accuses Mnangagwa Of Failing The People

But as soon as he tasted power, he escalated corruption, abandoned the people, and remembered only his family.

We fought for a Zimbabwe where everyone would have a seat at the table, not for a few thieves cloaking themselves in robes of power. It is unacceptable for a small clique to ruin the legacy of the liberation struggle.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

I wish to apologize for being one of the people who worked hard to oust the late Robert Mugabe to replace him with Mnangagwa.

With hindsight now I regret that… It is us who gave you Mnangagwa, we put you (sic) in State House with the hope that he would set our country on a path for recovery, respect the constitution, and give the people hope.

As soon as he had the taste of power, he escalated corruption, forgot the people and remembered only his family.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF Mashonaland West Province on Monday recommended Gezi’s expulsion from the party for allegedly undermining and threatening President Mnangagwa.

The decision was made during a meeting held at the North Court in Zvimba East Constituency on February 3rd, attended by thousands of party supporters.

ZANU PF Politburo member and Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, said that the recommendation was based on Geza’s statements, which were seen as abusing the party’s name.

Tags

Leave a Comment