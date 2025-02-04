Govt Pledges To Improve Pay And Conditions For University And College Staff
The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Innovation Science and Technology Development, Frederick Shava, said the government is working to improve the conditions of service for staff in universities and colleges, reported The Herald.
During a meeting with heads of tertiary institutions in Harare on February 3rd, Shava acknowledged that higher education institutions are losing skilled workers due to low pay. He said:
Almost every university that we have under our ministry is experiencing a lot of movement of skills, people resigning and moving to other places or taking jobs elsewhere and the complaint that they have is the salary level and other conditions of service.Feedback
So, we are trying to address both so that we are comparable to the regional salary levels. His Excellency the President has already authorised us to move towards regional parity, we still have to discuss and negotiate with the Ministry of Finance to see how best we can get to those levels.
Those levels do not just mean money, its money, its conditions of service, its accommodation, so this is what we are trying to explore to see if we can retain people because we are satisfying some of their basic needs.
