Govt Pledges To Improve Pay And Conditions For University And College Staff

So, we are trying to address both so that we are comparable to the regional salary levels. His Excellency the President has already authorised us to move towards regional parity, we still have to discuss and negotiate with the Ministry of Finance to see how best we can get to those levels.

Those levels do not just mean money, its money, its conditions of service, its accommodation, so this is what we are trying to explore to see if we can retain people because we are satisfying some of their basic needs.

