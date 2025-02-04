Madagascar Braces For Cyclone Faida As Country Recovers From Storm Elvis

The storm brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to the southern part of the country, with maximum sustained winds reaching 84 kilometres per hour.

The cities of Toliara and Taolagnaro recorded rainfall of 196 millimetres and 178 millimetres, respectively, over five days. The storm weakened over the southern Indian Ocean over the weekend.

According to Mongabay, as Madagascar recovers from the impacts of Elvis, Tropical Cyclone Faida is now approaching the northern part of the island.

Faida formed over the southern Indian Ocean on January 23 and passed over Mauritius and Réunion Island on February 2 before moving toward northern Madagascar.

The cyclone is forecast to make landfall on Madagascar on February 4 and impact the regions of Analamanga, Alaotra Mangoro, Analanjirofo, Atsinanana, and Sofia.

Before the passage of Elvis, Madagascar and neighbouring countries in southern Africa were affected by Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi, which caused flooding and landslides in the northeast of Madagascar, resulting in at least 10 deaths.

