Magwizi Hails Munetsi’s "Hard Work" After EPL Move

Over the past six and a half years at Stade de Reims, you have transformed the club into a true home, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and commitment that will resonate for years to come.

Your journey has been nothing short of inspiring. As our beloved Vice Captain, you have raised the Zimbabwean flag with pride, symbolizing hope and determination for countless young athletes who look up to you

You symbolize and personify the essence of perseverance, proving that dreams can be realized through relentless effort and passion.

As you embark on this exciting new adventure,know that you carry the support and pride of all Zimbabweans and those who have witnessed an incredible journey across the globe.

May your time at Wolverhampton be filled with success, joy, and continued inspiration. We believe in you and look forward to seeing the heights you will reach in your new home.

