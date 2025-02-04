Mahere Files Formal Complaint Against Lawyer Who Made Lusty Comments About Her In WhatsApp Group

In her letter to LSZ Executive Secretary Norman Mapara, Mahere argued that Chirambwe’s actions constitute sexual harassment and emphasized that this behaviour has been ongoing for an extended period. Wrote Mahere:

Previous messages of this nature caused me to exit the group. I have attached copies of the said messages to this complaint for your attention. They are published under the moniker “Young Money.” Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543 It is my humble view that such sexual harassment has no place in the legal profession. I therefore lodge this complaint in terms of, inter alia, clause 3(23) of Sl 37 of 2018 and request that disciplinary action be taken against this legal practitioner.

Mapara has since sent a letter to Chirambwe, requesting a response to the allegations within 14 days. He said Chirambwe’s actions may constitute a violation of the By-Laws of their profession. Wrote Mapara:

These allegations point to a possible contravention of By Laws 3 (23) of the Legal Practitioners (Code of Conduct) By – Laws, 2018 SI 37 of 2018 and part 6.2.1 of the Law Society of Zimbabwe Sexual Harassment Policy, 2024.- failing or neglecting to treat professional colleagues with courtesy, respect and fairness; unwanted or unwelcome sexual attention of an offensive nature made by a person who knows, or reasonably should know, that the attention is unwanted or unwelcome and the person to whom it is made may conclude that the conduct was intended to offend, humiliate, disrespect or degrade him or her. In terms of the Law Society By-Laws, I am required to inform you of the present complaint, and to require you to reply to the allegations within fourteen (14) days.

Tags

Leave a Comment