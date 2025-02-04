Munetsi Joins Wolves On Deadline Day

He previously played for Ubuntu Cape Town, Baroka, and Orlando Pirates in South Africa.

Munetsi became a regular starter at Reims and scored 21 goals during his three-and-a-half seasons in Ligue 1, also serving as vice-captain in the 2024/25 season.

Munetsi was the second deadline-day signing for Wolverhampton, following the acquisition of Burkina Faso international Nasser Djiga.

Wolves, although currently not in the relegation zone, are in a precarious position, sitting 17th in the Premier League table.

They recently moved out of the bottom three after a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on February 1st, 2025, putting them two points clear of the relegation zone.

