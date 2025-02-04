Munetsi Joins Wolves On Deadline Day
Warriors Vice Captain Marshall Munetsi has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, with an additional 12-month option.
Wolverhampton reportedly paid £16 million for the transfer, the highest fee ever for a Zimbabwean player.
Munetsi scored four goals and provided two assists in 19 games during the first half of the season for Stade Reims.
The 28-year-old, capable of playing in various midfield roles, joined Reims in 2019 from Orlando Pirates.
He previously played for Ubuntu Cape Town, Baroka, and Orlando Pirates in South Africa.
Munetsi became a regular starter at Reims and scored 21 goals during his three-and-a-half seasons in Ligue 1, also serving as vice-captain in the 2024/25 season.
Munetsi was the second deadline-day signing for Wolverhampton, following the acquisition of Burkina Faso international Nasser Djiga.
Wolves, although currently not in the relegation zone, are in a precarious position, sitting 17th in the Premier League table.
They recently moved out of the bottom three after a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on February 1st, 2025, putting them two points clear of the relegation zone.