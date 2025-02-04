Munetsi Thrilled By English Premier League Breakthrough

Speaking to the club’s website, Munetsi shared his excitement, saying the Premier League is the best place to be. He said:

I'm delighted. It's a dream come true for me. I've always wanted to be part of something big, and being part of Wolves is something that is very big for me, and is big for my family. It's a team that I've also seen from afar, and the Premier League is the best place to be, so I'm delighted to join the family, to join the team. I'm very excited. It's probably going to be the first time I've had a big opportunity to be representing a bigger club. Nothing against Reims, but now you're going to be playing in the Premier League, playing for Wolves. Also, we have a greater population in England for Zimbabwean(s), I think I will feel even more at home than I was doing in France.

Munetsi, who joined Reims from Orlando Pirates in 2019, said he enjoyed his time in France but never expected to stay as long as he did when he initially joined the club. He said:

The first time I got there, I didn’t think I would stay for that long, but considering what I went through with the club, I really enjoyed my time there, and I think now it’s probably the best time because I’ve gained so much experience. Being in the French league is also very tough, probably not as much as the Premier League, but I think it’s also quite competitive with the clubs that we have. So, I think those games will come in handy once I make this move.

Warriors teammate Tawanda Chirewa expressed excitement over Munetsi’s move, despite also completing his own loan switch to Huddersfield. Said Munetsi:

Obviously, Tawanda messaged me as soon as he saw the news. He was so excited, so at least now he’s going to have his big brother there. So, it was very good. With Agba he did the same because when he first came here, I was the one to welcome him. So, I think now it’s going to be his turn to welcome me. As Wolves have seen so far, what he provides for the team, the impact that he has, the energy, the strength, the physique, it’s something that you need in every top team. So, besides that, also he’s a very good friend of mine. We’ve been very good friends for the past three years. So, I’m also looking forward to that.” I think in as much as we play football, we learn a lot. Being a leader is something that is not easy, but you also have to nurture yourself. You have to learn how to help others, how to guide, how to lead by example, on the pitch and off the pitch. So, I think it’s something that I’ll also be able to bring to Wolves, considering what I’ve also produced here at Reims. I think it’s some of the qualities that I do produce on the pitch, and off the pitch.

