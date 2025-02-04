Natfoods Delists From Victoria Falls Stock Exchange

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Limited (“VFEX”) hereby notifies the investing public of the voluntary termination of the listing of ordinary shares of National Foods Holdings Limited (NTFD.vx) with effect from 31 January 2025.

The shareholders of NTFD.vx met on 18 December 2024 and passed the resolution for the voluntary termination of its listing on the VFEX in accordance with Section 11 of the VFEX Listing Requirements.

NTFD.vx applied for the voluntary termination of listing on the VFEX in terms of the provisions of Section 11 of the VFEX Listing Requirements.

As required by Section 64 (1) (a) (i) of the Securities and Exchange Act [Chapter 24:25], the VFEX sought and was granted permission by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe to delist NTFD.vx from the VFEX official list.

In terms of Section 15(1) (d) of the VFEX Listing Requirements, holders of National Foods Holdings Limited’s securities are hereby advised that the securities can no longer be traded on VFEX with effect from 31 January 2025.