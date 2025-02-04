Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

Total Service Station Fined US$500 For Excessive Ethanol Content In Their Petrol

6 minutes agoTue, 04 Feb 2025 06:38:20 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Total Service Station Fined US$500 For Excessive Ethanol Content In Their Petrol

Total Garage located in Baobab suburb, Hwange has been fined US$500 by the Hwange Magistrates’ Court for violating Section 3(b) of the SI 171/2014 Petroleum Fuel Quality Amendment regulations.

On December 27, 2024, the garage blended unleaded petrol with more than 25% ethanol instead of the required 80% unleaded petrol to 20% ethanol ratio.

The value of the non-compliant fuel was US$17,880.

COMOIL was recently fined US$250 by the Lupane Magistrates’ Court for selling petrol with an ethanol content exceeding the legally allowed limit.

This violation of the E20 ZWS 964 standards, which cap ethanol content at 20%, was discovered during a routine inspection by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) on December 6, 2024.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105

To order, WhatsApp:  wa.me/263715068543

Samples collected from COMOIL’s Lupane station revealed ethanol levels above 50%, which was later confirmed by the Zimbabwe Standards Authority (SAZ), leading to the sealing of tanks containing the non-compliant fuel.

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

FuelEthanolPetrolTotal ZimbabweTotal Service StationTotal Garage

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback