Total Service Station Fined US$500 For Excessive Ethanol Content In Their Petrol

6 minutes ago Tue, 04 Feb 2025 06:38:20 GMT

Total Garage located in Baobab suburb, Hwange has been fined US$500 by the Hwange Magistrates’ Court for violating Section 3(b) of the SI 171/2014 Petroleum Fuel Quality Amendment regulations.

On December 27, 2024, the garage blended unleaded petrol with more than 25% ethanol instead of the required 80% unleaded petrol to 20% ethanol ratio.

The value of the non-compliant fuel was US$17,880.

