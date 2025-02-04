Total Service Station Fined US$500 For Excessive Ethanol Content In Their Petrol
Total Garage located in Baobab suburb, Hwange has been fined US$500 by the Hwange Magistrates’ Court for violating Section 3(b) of the SI 171/2014 Petroleum Fuel Quality Amendment regulations.
On December 27, 2024, the garage blended unleaded petrol with more than 25% ethanol instead of the required 80% unleaded petrol to 20% ethanol ratio.
The value of the non-compliant fuel was US$17,880.
COMOIL was recently fined US$250 by the Lupane Magistrates’ Court for selling petrol with an ethanol content exceeding the legally allowed limit.
This violation of the E20 ZWS 964 standards, which cap ethanol content at 20%, was discovered during a routine inspection by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) on December 6, 2024.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
Samples collected from COMOIL’s Lupane station revealed ethanol levels above 50%, which was later confirmed by the Zimbabwe Standards Authority (SAZ), leading to the sealing of tanks containing the non-compliant fuel.