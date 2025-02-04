Weekly Disease Surveillance: Over 6,900 Diarrhoea Cases And 1,048 Malaria Cases Recorded

Anthrax cases were reported in Gokwe North District (5 cases), Gokwe South District (1 case), and Sanyati District (1 case). There were no reported deaths, and cumulative figures for anthrax cases are now 19, with no fatalities.

Measles saw 4 new suspected cases, with reports coming from Mashonaland West (1 case), Mashonaland East (1 case), and Harare Metropolitan Province (2 cases). The total number of suspected measles cases is now 12, with no deaths.

There were 471 dysentery cases reported, along with 1 death from Hurungwe District in Mashonaland West. The highest case numbers were recorded in Mashonaland Central (108 cases) and Mashonaland West (82 cases). Cumulative cases for dysentery stand at 1,405, with 1 fatality.

One suspected typhoid case was reported, with no deaths. The cumulative number of suspected typhoid cases is now 2, with no deaths.

A total of 18 mumps cases were reported, with no fatalities. The highest number of cases came from Mashonaland West (6 cases), followed by Mashonaland East (3 cases) and Masvingo (3 cases). Cumulative figures for mumps are 41 cases, with no deaths.

There were no reported cases of Mpox this week, and the cumulative figures remain at zero.

A total of 736 dog bite cases were reported, with no fatalities. Of these, 180 were bitten by vaccinated dogs, 154 by unvaccinated dogs, and 402 by dogs of unknown vaccination status. Masvingo Province recorded the highest number of dog bite cases (124), followed by Manicaland (107). The cumulative total for dog bites is now 2,049, with no deaths, resulting in a case fatality rate (CFR) of 0%.

In terms of cholera, 13 suspected cases were reported, with no deaths. The suspected cases were from Mazowe District (12 cases) in Mashonaland Central and Kariba District (1 case) in Mashonaland West. The cumulative total for cholera now stands at 85 suspected cases and 1 suspected death.

Finally, influenza cases have risen to 2,535, with no reported deaths. Manicaland recorded the highest number of cases (847), followed by Mashonaland West (704). The cumulative number of suspected influenza cases is now 6,868, with no fatalities.

