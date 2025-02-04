ZACC To Investigate Withdrawal Of Corruption Charges Against Five City Of Harare Officials
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) says it will investigate the withdrawal of charges against five City of Harare employees in connection with a US$9 million street lights tender case.
In a statement released on Tuesday, February 4, ZACC said that it had noted the decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to drop charges against Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango, Supply Chain Manager Never Murerwa, Principal Accountant Denford Zhungu, Engineering Technician Tawanda Mutenhabundo, and Principal Contracts Administrator Artkins Mandaza. Added ZACC:
The NPA withdrew charges against five accused persons and only indicted Harare City Council Principal Buyer, Jabulani Mukomazi.Feedback
ZACC respects the position taken by the NPA and acknowledges that it is the mandate of the prosecuting authority to institute and manage criminal prosecutions in Zimbabwe.
The Commission however, maintains that the accused persons are criminally liable for the fraudulent awarding of the tender and should defend their actions in court.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
Accordingly, ZACC is looking into the matter and will be preferring new charges against the five accused persons.
Chisango is among several council officials arrested by ZACC and subsequently released by the courts in an ongoing cycle of “catch and release.”
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals