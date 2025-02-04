ZACC To Investigate Withdrawal Of Corruption Charges Against Five City Of Harare Officials

ZACC respects the position taken by the NPA and acknowledges that it is the mandate of the prosecuting authority to institute and manage criminal prosecutions in Zimbabwe.

The Commission however, maintains that the accused persons are criminally liable for the fraudulent awarding of the tender and should defend their actions in court.

Accordingly, ZACC is looking into the matter and will be preferring new charges against the five accused persons.

Chisango is among several council officials arrested by ZACC and subsequently released by the courts in an ongoing cycle of “catch and release.”

