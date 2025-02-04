ZANU PF Recommends Expulsion Of War Veteran Blessed "Bombshell" Geza

Individuals are allowed to democratically air their grievances but using the name of the party and one’s position to attack our leadership is uncalled for. The attack on President Mnangagwa by Cde Geza shows that he is not well versed with the party’s constitution which calls for members to respect their leaders. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543 We cannot fold our hands and let Cde Geza go haywire. If he wanted to denounce the President, he should have waited for the party’s Congress slated for 2027, where any member is allowed to challenge the sitting First Secretary and President as we elect a new leader and presidential candidate. Our party’s constitution, and specifically Article 3, requires us to be honest and loyal to ZANU PF and its leaders who were elected by the masses.

Ziyambi asserted that ZANU PF Mashonaland West Province disassociates itself from Geza’s comments and supports the decision to extend Mnangagwa’s second term by two years. He said:

Nobody in Mashonaland West is supporting his shenanigans, as a province, we solidly stand firm behind the resolution to extend the President’s second term by two years so that he realises his Vision 2030.

We have since resolved to recommend the expulsion of Cde Geza, and the National Chairman, Cde Oppah Muchinguri, is seized with our decision. It now lies with the National Disciplinary Committee.

Geza has been accused of boycotting the Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC), Provincial Executive Committee (PEC), and Central Committee meetings.

Provincial chairperson, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, said that Geza’s comments were considered treasonous, which led to the decision to expel him.

Marian Chombo, a ZANU PF central committee member and Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, as well as a member of the National Disciplinary Committee, urged Geza to publicly retract his comments and apologise before the committee takes action against him.

