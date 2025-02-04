ZIMRA Introduces Employee Management Module For Streamlined PAYE Filing

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) would like to advise all taxpayers and the public that the Employee Management Module has been introduced and will come into effect on the January 2025 PAYE Return.

The new module gives a platform for registration of employees, declaration of earnings of the employees and auto filling of the PAYE Return. Please take note of the following:

a) The Employee Management Module provides for the registration of an entity’s employees and declaring their Earnings for automatic computation of tax by the system.

b) Each registered employee will be allocated a TIN and those already registered will retain their previously allocated TINS.

c) When registering an employee, one must declare marital status, whether blind or not, physical disabilities of the employee and their children and date of birth of the employee in order for the system to automatically grant applicable tax credits accruing to the employee.

d) Employers must register their employees individually under this module or register all their employees by use of an Employee Upload Function in this module.

e) Earnings can be captured per individual employee or employers can use the Employee Earnings Upload Function to enter all their employees’ earnings.

f) After generating earnings for all employees, PAYE and AIDS Levy due will autofill on the PAYE return under the Tax Returns Management module.

g) Other tax credits such as Medical Aid Contributions and Medical Expenses Credits will be captured by the employer when the employer declares the employee’s earnings.