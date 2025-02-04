ZRP Arrests 22 Youths In Chegutu For Drug Abuse At Weekend Party

Circumstances are that Tinashe Kamunda (23) of House Number 30160 Rifle Range, Chegutu created some WhatsApp group links where he advertised a birthday concert.

Attendance was on payment of US$2 for boys and US$1 for girls plus an extra US$5 for liquor each. The party was held under closed durawall with music and dances.

Police received a tip-off that there was suspected drug abuse by youths at a party in Rifle Range. Reacting to the information, ZRP Chegutu raided the house and arrested 15 boys and 7 girls.

Chapoto added that searches conducted around the house led to the discovery of stubs of smoked dagga, unused condoms, liquor, and shisha-smoking equipment. Parents and guardians of the accused were contacted.

Kamunda was charged with disorderly conduct and paid an admission of guilt fine, while the other youths were fined for a lesser charge and released into the custody of their parents.

The police urged parents and guardians to regularly check and confirm their children’s whereabouts.

Chapoto also thanked members of the public for providing information that led to the bust, adding that collaboration between the community and the police often yields positive results.

