ZRP Summons Prominent Journalist Over A Case Closed Six Years Ago

We were astonished to arrive at the police station to be informed, after some dilly-dallying by officers in attendance at the station, that police only wanted to establish the status of Mhlanga’s very old case against Terrence Mukupe, Zimbabwe’s former deputy finance minister.

Mhike said that in the old case, Mukupe was accused of assaulting the journalist in a radio studio during a live political debate in May 2018.

Mukupe was also accused of taking a phone belonging to Mhlanga’s wife.

This incident led to both criminal and civil legal proceedings initiated by Mhlanga against Mukupe.

The civil matter was resolved in June 2018 when a Harare Magistrate ordered Mukupe to return the phone to its owner.

A few months later, the criminal cases between the parties were also terminated through mutual agreement. Added Mhike:

It is therefore extremely odd to hear of the police digging up a case that terminated more than six years ago. The police were notified about the termination of the criminal, as well as the civil proceedings in the Mukupe cases, at the material time. There was therefore no good reason for the Police to summon the journalist Mhlanga to the police station today. This behaviour amounts to harassment of the press.

Mhlanga was allowed to leave, and Mhike urged the police to refrain from disturbing Mhlanga’s journalistic endeavours, as well as those of any other journalist working in Zimbabwe.

Mhlanga’s arrest followed his interview with ZANU PF Central Committee member and War Veteran Blessed Geza, who has been making critical comments about President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In the interview, Geza accused Mnangagwa of corruption, nepotism, tribalism, and failing to address the country’s economic challenges, while calling for his resignation.

