Chegutu Pirates Appoint Moses Chunga As Head Coach

He has also coached prominent teams including Dynamos, CAPS United, Black Rhinos, and Shooting Stars.

Chegutu Pirates were relegated from the PSL at the end of the 2024 season, after spending just one season in the topflight league.

The club officially confirmed Chunga’s appointment as head coach in a recent statement. It said:

Chegutu Pirates FC is thrilled to announce the appointment of Moses Chunga as the team’s head coach for the 2025 season. The club warmly welcomes Chunga and is confident that his leadership will drive the team to new heights. The club and its fans are eagerly anticipating the positive impact Chunga will have on the squad.

However, Chunga faces a formidable challenge as Chegutu Pirates have recently experienced a player exodus.

Goalkeeper Sydney Mozeka and speedy winger Lewis Milanzi have both joined Bulawayo Chiefs following the appointment of Maxwell Takaendesa Jongwe as head coach of the Bulawayo side.

Another Pirates goalkeeper, Tafadzwa Jabangwe, along with defenders Ruben Machaya and Rodwell Mhlanga, have signed with Kwekwe-based club Hardrock.

Promising young central defender Maxwell Manuvire has been recruited by ZPC Kariba, while defensive midfielder Reginald Ngazima has moved to Triangle.

