Form Four Student Fatally Stabs Another With An Okapi Knife

7 minutes agoWed, 05 Feb 2025 08:02:29 GMT
Police in Masvingo have arrested a 19-year-old Form Four student following a fatal stabbing incident involving a fellow student.

The suspect allegedly used an okapi knife to stab the victim in the stomach.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute in which the suspect accused the deceased of assaulting his younger brother. Police said:

Police in Masvingo arrested a form four student (19) in connection with a case of murder which occurred near a High School in Masvingo on 03/02/25.

The suspect stabbed another form four student (18) with an okapi knife on the stomach after an argument.

The suspect had accused the victim of assaulting his young brother.

The victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local clinic in Zimuto.

