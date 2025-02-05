Form Four Student Fatally Stabs Another With An Okapi Knife

7 minutes ago Wed, 05 Feb 2025 08:02:29 GMT

Police in Masvingo have arrested a 19-year-old Form Four student following a fatal stabbing incident involving a fellow student.

The suspect allegedly used an okapi knife to stab the victim in the stomach.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute in which the suspect accused the deceased of assaulting his younger brother. Police said:

