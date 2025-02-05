Geza Is A Murderer, Says Ziyambi
ZANU PF Politburo member and Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, said that the party would request Police Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba to arrest war veteran and Central Committee member Blessed Runesu Geza on charges of murder.
Speaking to ZANU PF members at a meeting in the North Court, Zvimba East Constituency, on February 3, Ziyambi called for an investigation into Geza’s alleged involvement in the death of an unnamed individual at his homestead several years ago. Said Ziyambi:
In the past, he murdered someone at his homestead and the case was not thoroughly investigated. If you murder someone the case does not just disappear, we’re going to tell Mutamba to investigate.Feedback
ZANU PF’s Mashonaland West Province has recommended the expulsion of Geza from the party, citing allegations of undermining and threatening President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Geza has accused Mnangagwa of violating the constitution, exacerbating corruption, and betraying the principles of the liberation struggle. He has also called for Mnangagwa’s immediate resignation.
