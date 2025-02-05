Geza Is A Murderer, Says Ziyambi

6 minutes ago Wed, 05 Feb 2025 06:45:50 GMT

ZANU PF Politburo member and Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, said that the party would request Police Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba to arrest war veteran and Central Committee member Blessed Runesu Geza on charges of murder.

Speaking to ZANU PF members at a meeting in the North Court, Zvimba East Constituency, on February 3, Ziyambi called for an investigation into Geza’s alleged involvement in the death of an unnamed individual at his homestead several years ago. Said Ziyambi: