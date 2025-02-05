Harare Mayor "Forgets" Home Address Before Commission Of Inquiry
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume could be facing trouble with the Harare Commission of Inquiry after allegedly lying under oath.
Mafume had claimed to reside at 110 Coronation Road, Greendale suburb. However, when the Commission, led by Justice Maphios Cheda, temporarily adjourned Mafume’s testimony on Wednesday for an onsite inspection, they discovered the address was a vehicle auction site, not a residential area as he had stated.
Despite his claims that it was an innocent mistake and that his actual house was only two blocks away from the given address, the Commission rejected this explanation.
They insisted on proceeding with the inspection in loco after determining that Mafume had lied under oath.
When confronted about the discrepancy, Mafume tried to explain, but Judge Cheda instructed him to provide a formal explanation at a later time.
