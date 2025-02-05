Madzibaba Arrested For Raping Congregant In Uzumba
A 55-year-old self-proclaimed prophet from the Chief Nyajina area of Uzumba was brought before the Murewa Magistrates’ Court on rape charges.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), in May 2023, the prophet gave a prophecy to a fellow congregant, the complainant, that she would have fertility issues. He instructed her to follow him to his residence for prayers.
Two weeks later, the complainant went to the prophet’s home, where she stayed for three days. On the third day, he told her to wake up at midnight for a prayer.
The prophet claimed the complainant had an unknown object in her womb that could only be removed by having sexual intercourse with him. He threatened her with death if she refused to comply, before he proceeded to rape her.
The matter came to light on February 1, 2025, when the prophet told the complainant’s husband that she must return to his home to complete the prayers.
The complainant then revealed to her husband that the prophet had raped her. A police report was filed, leading to the arrest of the prophet.
The accused was placed on remand and is scheduled to appear in court again on February 17, 2025.