Madzibaba Arrested For Raping Congregant In Uzumba

6 minutes ago Wed, 05 Feb 2025 10:28:27 GMT

A 55-year-old self-proclaimed prophet from the Chief Nyajina area of Uzumba was brought before the Murewa Magistrates’ Court on rape charges.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), in May 2023, the prophet gave a prophecy to a fellow congregant, the complainant, that she would have fertility issues. He instructed her to follow him to his residence for prayers.

Two weeks later, the complainant went to the prophet’s home, where she stayed for three days. On the third day, he told her to wake up at midnight for a prayer.

