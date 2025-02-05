Mafume: I Had To Convince Nurses Not To Strike

7 minutes ago Wed, 05 Feb 2025 06:26:32 GMT

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said that he intervened to address concerns after council nurses threatened to strike over various welfare issues.

Mafume said this before the Harare Commission of Inquiry, led by retired Justice Maphios Cheda, which is investigating the operations of the Harare City Council since 2017.

In response to a question from Commission evidence leader Tapiwa Godzi about his involvement in collective bargaining meetings, Mafume said it was his responsibility to ensure that council operations continued smoothly, adding that the nurses had threatened to down tools. He said (via NewsDay):

Feedback