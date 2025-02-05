Mnangagwa Back From Annual Leave

8 minutes ago Wed, 05 Feb 2025 06:02:47 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially returned from his month-long leave, according to George Charamba, the Deputy Chief Secretary (Presidential Communications) in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Speaking to The Herald on Tuesday, Charamba confirmed that Mnangagwa is back from his annual vacation, with a primary focus on addressing the country’s ongoing economic challenges. Said Charamba: