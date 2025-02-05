Mnangagwa Back From Annual Leave
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially returned from his month-long leave, according to George Charamba, the Deputy Chief Secretary (Presidential Communications) in the Office of the President and Cabinet.
Speaking to The Herald on Tuesday, Charamba confirmed that Mnangagwa is back from his annual vacation, with a primary focus on addressing the country’s ongoing economic challenges. Said Charamba:
The President is now officially back from his leave and as you may know there (have been) certain economic developments in the past few weeks, remember he had to break his leave last week to chair a meeting that focused on the economic developments in the country, so his major focus will be on the economy. Some major decisions will be made regarding the economy.Feedback
Mnangagwa is also set to lead a Southern African Development Community (SADC) delegation to Tanzania later this week for an extraordinary joint meeting with the East African Community (EAC) to discuss the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
Tags
3 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals