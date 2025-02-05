Mnangagwa Supports The Deportation Of Undocumented Zimbabweans From United States
6 minutes agoWed, 05 Feb 2025 12:35:58 GMT
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he supports the United States government’s decision to deport over 500 undocumented Zimbabweans residing illegally in the country.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said:
The Government of Zimbabwe supports the United States Government’s decision to repatriate and return our Zimbabwean citizens who may have been residing in the US illegally.Feedback
It is estimated that approximately 545 Zimbabweans are currently living in the United States illegally.
This figure is part of a larger group of undocumented immigrants who have been ordered to leave the country.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals