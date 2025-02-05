Murdered Gweru Student Teacher's Boyfriend Found Hanging

4 minutes ago Wed, 05 Feb 2025 18:22:23 GMT

A man suspected of murdering his girlfriend, a student teacher at Guinea Fowl High School in Gweru, has been found hanging outside the school premises.

Her lifeless body was found on January 24, just a day after the young woman, Keener Tsanana, was last seen with her alleged boyfriend.

According to Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Midlands Province, preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect, 27-year-old Valentine Tamuka Zivera, took his own life.

