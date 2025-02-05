Mutsvangwa: Geza To Face Disciplinary Action For "Treasonous" Remarks

6 minutes ago Wed, 05 Feb 2025 07:13:01 GMT

ZANU PF has thrown its weight behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the party’s decision to extend his second and final term from 2028 to 2030.

This follows recent calls for Mnangagwa’s resignation by Central Committee member Blessed Geza and some war veterans, who accuse him of constitutional violations, escalating corruption, and betraying the ideals of the liberation struggle.

Geza and several other war veterans are opposed to Resolution Number 1 from the ZANU PF Annual National People’s Conference held in Bulawayo in October 2024, which calls for the extension of Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028.

