Mutsvangwa: Geza To Face Disciplinary Action For "Treasonous" Remarks
ZANU PF has thrown its weight behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the party’s decision to extend his second and final term from 2028 to 2030.
This follows recent calls for Mnangagwa’s resignation by Central Committee member Blessed Geza and some war veterans, who accuse him of constitutional violations, escalating corruption, and betraying the ideals of the liberation struggle.
Geza and several other war veterans are opposed to Resolution Number 1 from the ZANU PF Annual National People’s Conference held in Bulawayo in October 2024, which calls for the extension of Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, February 5, ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity and Party Spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the party would take disciplinary action against Geza for his remarks. Said Mutsvangwa:
The outlandish, treasonable and egregious rantings of errant Runesu Geza offended the hallowed tenets of Party Discipline for a Member of the Central Committee.
They also involved reckless attempts to usurp the credentials of War Veteran entities in good standing with ZANU-PF, the Party of the Permanent Zimbabwe Revolution.
The relevant party organs of organization and discipline are currently seized with this contravention as it is holistically and expeditiously handled and dispensed with.
The Department of Information assures the Party membership of absolute loyalty of the rank and file supporters to President Mnangagwa and that they retain full confidence of the full and legal implementation of Resolution #1 of the Oct 2024 Bulawayo Conference under the aegis of the 2013 Constitution of Zimbabwe.