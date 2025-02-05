Plumtree Students Challenge Teacher's Remarks On Shona Language

The teacher had said, “In Zimbabwe, we have 16 languages, with Shona being the first language,” which sparked fury among the learners.

In response to inquiries from Southern Eye, Taungana Ndoro, spokesperson for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, confirmed on Monday that the government’s Heritage-Based Curriculum recognises all 16 national languages, including Sign Language. Said Ndoro:

Besides, no language is compulsory, even English is not compulsory. Therefore, the allegations do not represent the government’s position and we are going to send a team to the school to investigate.

Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) leader Mqondisi Moyo said students have the right to protest against the marginalisation of their language and culture. Said Moyo:

I applaud the learners for knowing their right to their language and culture and resisting the imposition of other people’s language and culture on them. What happened at the school was a significant event marking a pivotal moment in the struggle for cultural preservation and educational equality. Tribal egotism can hinder national unity, social cohesion and inclusive development and can hinder Matabeleland learners’ education and cultural heritage by imposing a dominant culture and language, marginalising or erasing Ndebele and other local languages, histories and cultural practices and limiting access to education and resources to other tribes.

