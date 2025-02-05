U.S. Embassy In Zimbabwe Suspends Aid For Review
The U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe has temporarily suspended its foreign assistance programmes and is currently reviewing them to ensure they align with President Trump’s Executive Order and a subsequent waiver issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
On January 20, President Trump signed an Executive Order to reevaluate and realign U.S. foreign aid. This directive paused all foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and USAID for review, with the aim of ensuring that such programs are efficient and consistent with the “America First” foreign policy agenda.
On January 28, Rubio issued a waiver permitting U.S. government agencies, partners, and NGOs to continue or resume essential activities. These include providing core life-saving medicines, medical services, food, shelter, and subsistence assistance, as well as necessary supplies and reasonable administrative costs required to deliver such aid. Said Rubio:
I have long supported foreign aid. I continue to support foreign aid. But foreign aid is not charity. It exists for the purpose of advancing the national interest of the United States. Every dollar we will spend as long as I’m Secretary of State – and as long as President Trump is in the White House is going to be a dollar that’s advancing our national interests.
I think we’ll be the most generous nation on Earth, but I think we’re going to be the most generous nation on Earth in a way that makes sense, that’s in our national interest.
The U.S. Embassy expressed pride in its support to Zimbabwe, noting the significant progress made in health, food security, and development as a result of their assistance. The Embassy said:
The United States is proud of the gains we have helped Zimbabwe make in health, food security, and development.
Today, 1.2 million Zimbabweans live longer, healthier lives because of PEPFAR’s support for HIS services.
More than 500,000 Zimbabweans have benefited from U.S. humanitarian assistance during the El Nino-induced drought.
Over 1600 public hospitals and clinics have benefited from training and technical support from the United States.