U.S. Embassy In Zimbabwe Suspends Aid For Review

8 minutes ago Wed, 05 Feb 2025 19:26:50 GMT

The U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe has temporarily suspended its foreign assistance programmes and is currently reviewing them to ensure they align with President Trump’s Executive Order and a subsequent waiver issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

On January 20, President Trump signed an Executive Order to reevaluate and realign U.S. foreign aid. This directive paused all foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and USAID for review, with the aim of ensuring that such programs are efficient and consistent with the “America First” foreign policy agenda.

On January 28, Rubio issued a waiver permitting U.S. government agencies, partners, and NGOs to continue or resume essential activities. These include providing core life-saving medicines, medical services, food, shelter, and subsistence assistance, as well as necessary supplies and reasonable administrative costs required to deliver such aid. Said Rubio:

