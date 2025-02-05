U.S. Government To Send Nearly All USAID Staff On Leave

USAID said it will arrange for the return of employees posted outside the United States within 30 days and will terminate Personal Service Contractor (PSC) and International Service Contractor (ISC) contracts that are not deemed essential. USAID said:

For USAID personnel currently posted outside the United States, the Agency, in coordination with missions and the Department of State, is currently preparing a plan, in accordance with all applicable requirements and laws, under which the Agency would arrange and pay for return travel to the United States within 30 days and provide for the termination of PSC and ISC contracts that are not determined to be essential. The Agency will consider case-by-case exceptions and return travel extensions based on personal or family hardship, mobility or safety concerns, or other reasons. For example, the Agency will consider exceptions based on the timing of dependents' school term, personal or familial medical needs, pregnancy, and other reasons.

USAID employs approximately 10,000 people worldwide and is responsible for distributing most U.S. foreign aid. Last year, the agency allocated $6.5 billion in aid to Africa alone.

In recent days, USAID has encountered major changes and challenges. The Trump administration and billionaire Elon Musk, have sought to dismantle USAID and integrate its functions into the State Department.

