Zimbabwe Banking Sector Approves 10% Wage Increase For 2025

8 minutes ago Wed, 05 Feb 2025 12:56:30 GMT

Zimbabwe’s banking sector has approved a 10% wage increase for its employees in 2025. The lowest-paid worker will earn US$709 per month, while the highest-paid employee will receive US$1,284.

A collective bargaining agreement notice, dated February 3, 2025, and seen by The Independent, states that employers must pay 73% of salaries in US dollars.

Employers who are unable to meet this requirement may apply for an exemption from the National Employment Council (NEC) for the Banking Undertaking Zimbabwe.

