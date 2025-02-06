Airforce Of Zimbabwe Pilot Killed In Plane Crash Near Gweru

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) is saddened to announce the death of a young pilot, Air Lieutenant Nesbert Tambudza, who died after the Karakorum-8 (K-8) jet trainer aircraft that he was flying crashed in the Guinea Fowl area in Gweru.

The unfortunate accident happened when the pilot was on a solo consolidation general handling navigation training.

The Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General PV Sibanda, said that the news of the death of Air Lieutenant Tambudza had been received with heavy hearts and all Officers and Members were in mourning over the sad loss of a talented pilot.

On behalf of Officers, men and women of the ZDF, the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces wishes to express his heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, friends and colleagues of our departed Officer, Air Lieutenant Tambudza.

Air Lieutenant Tambudza was a young pilot who had demonstrated immense potential and was therefore selected to undergo a jet flying conversion training course at Number 2 Squadron, Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base in Gweru. At the time of his death, he was in the final phases of training on the K-8 jet.

The accident occurred about 5 kilometers East of Guinea Fowl and on impact with the ground the aircraft was extensively damaged.

There were no civilian casualties and damage to property on the ground.

In the meantime, the Air Force of Zimbabwe has constituted a Board of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the accident.

Arrangements for the funeral parade and burial for Air Lieutenant Tambudza will be announced in due course.