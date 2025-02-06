Chiwenga Loyal To Mnangagwa, No Factionalism In ZANU PF, Says Ziyambi
ZANU PF Politburo member Ziyambi Ziyambi has said that President Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga are united and working together, and there is no factionalism within the party.
Speaking at the party’s Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi on Wednesday, Ziyambi asserted that claims of factional fights within the party are false. He said (via The Herald):
We now have a clique of people who are fanning divisions within our party, claiming to be representing and speaking on behalf of our leaders President Mnangagwa and his deputies.Feedback
There is no division between President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga and claims that there are factional fights within the party are false.
I am a Politburo member who has never seen Vice President Chiwenga disobey and denigrate his superior. This should be a shining example for all of us.
When Vice President Chiwenga joined Cabinet, he taught me a lot about politics, and the main thing he taught me was to be loyal and respectful.
I have never heard President Mnangagwa say he despises his deputy or Vice President Chiwenga. Who are you (Geza) to claim that there is bad blood between the two?
Blessed Geza, also known as “Bombshell,” is a ZANU PF Central Committee member and war veteran.
He has been a vocal critic of Mnangagwa, particularly opposing the push to extend Mnangagwa’s term beyond the constitutional limits.
Geza has called for Mnangagwa’s resignation, accusing him of failing to deliver on his promises and engaging in nepotism and corruption.
He is now facing potential expulsion from ZANU PF for his outspoken stance.
