Chiwenga Loyal To Mnangagwa, No Factionalism In ZANU PF, Says Ziyambi

There is no division between President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga and claims that there are factional fights within the party are false.

I am a Politburo member who has never seen Vice President Chiwenga disobey and denigrate his superior. This should be a shining example for all of us.

When Vice President Chiwenga joined Cabinet, he taught me a lot about politics, and the main thing he taught me was to be loyal and respectful.

I have never heard President Mnangagwa say he despises his deputy or Vice President Chiwenga. Who are you (Geza) to claim that there is bad blood between the two?

Blessed Geza, also known as “Bombshell,” is a ZANU PF Central Committee member and war veteran.

He has been a vocal critic of Mnangagwa, particularly opposing the push to extend Mnangagwa’s term beyond the constitutional limits.

Geza has called for Mnangagwa’s resignation, accusing him of failing to deliver on his promises and engaging in nepotism and corruption.

He is now facing potential expulsion from ZANU PF for his outspoken stance.

