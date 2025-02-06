Constitutional Court Strikes Down By-Laws Allowing Demolitions Without Court Orders

8 minutes ago Thu, 06 Feb 2025 09:41:37 GMT

The Constitutional Court has declared certain provisions of the Regional, Town, and Country Planning Act unconstitutional, which had been used by local authorities to justify demolitions of residents’ properties without following due process.

The ruling upheld a 2024 High Court decision in a case brought by the Chitungwiza Residents Trust (CHITREST) in 2020, challenging by-laws that allowed demolitions without a court order, in violation of constitutional requirements.

The ConCourt ruled that demolishing residents’ homes violates fundamental rights under section 74 of the Constitution, regardless of the legality of the structures involved.

