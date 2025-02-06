Econet Resolves Network Issues, Restores Services After Brief Outage
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe said that it has resolved network issues that affected some customers’ ability to make calls, use mobile data services, or transact using EcoCash between 2 PM and 3:30 PM on Wednesday, 5 February 2025.
In a statement issued later on Wednesday, the company confirmed that all services had been fully restored. It said:
We experienced some issues on the platforms that enable our subscribers to make calls, use data or carry out EcoCash transactions, resulting in some of our customers being unable to use the services for about an hour and half, starting around 2pm to 3:30pm today (February 5, 2025).Feedback
We are pleased to advise that the challenges have since been successfully resolved, and all services have been fully restored.
We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused our valued customers.
