Econet Resolves Network Issues, Restores Services After Brief Outage

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe said that it has resolved network issues that affected some customers’ ability to make calls, use mobile data services, or transact using EcoCash between 2 PM and 3:30 PM on Wednesday, 5 February 2025.

In a statement issued later on Wednesday, the company confirmed that all services had been fully restored. It said: