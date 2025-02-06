Father Taken To Court For Asking Daughter If She Was Still A Virgin
A 20-year-old woman requested a peace order against her father at the Harare Civil Court on Wednesday.
She accused him of harassment and physical abuse after he asked her mother to check if she was still a virgin.
As reported by The Sunday Mail, Deon Njiri told the court that her father, Arnold Njiri, assaults and insults her whenever he has the opportunity. She said:
He beats me using his fist and pushes me against the wall. There is nothing I do that will please him. He says I am a prostitute and that my mother should check if I am still a virgin.
He calls me a Satanist and that I am the reason he is suffering. He threatens me every time he gets a chance and chases me away from his house.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
One day when I was coming home from work, he came and poured urine into my food and started laughing. He opens my bedroom door when I am naked and he does not even say sorry.
In his defence, Njiri denied most of the allegations but said he only called her a Satanist because she cooks using her toothbrush. He said:
I don’t beat her every time. She dropped out of school when she was in Form 6 and she ran away for a year.
Now that she came back, she came with her own rules. She goes to bands where she says she dances for Jah Signal and returns home in the morning.
So, I beat her just to correct her and she fought back.
Presiding magistrate Meenal Nartam granted the peace order and ordered Njiri not to insult or threaten Deon.