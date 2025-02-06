Father Taken To Court For Asking Daughter If She Was Still A Virgin

He beats me using his fist and pushes me against the wall. There is nothing I do that will please him. He says I am a prostitute and that my mother should check if I am still a virgin. He calls me a Satanist and that I am the reason he is suffering. He threatens me every time he gets a chance and chases me away from his house. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543 One day when I was coming home from work, he came and poured urine into my food and started laughing. He opens my bedroom door when I am naked and he does not even say sorry.

In his defence, Njiri denied most of the allegations but said he only called her a Satanist because she cooks using her toothbrush. He said:

I don’t beat her every time. She dropped out of school when she was in Form 6 and she ran away for a year.

Now that she came back, she came with her own rules. She goes to bands where she says she dances for Jah Signal and returns home in the morning.

So, I beat her just to correct her and she fought back.

Presiding magistrate Meenal Nartam granted the peace order and ordered Njiri not to insult or threaten Deon.

Tags

Leave a Comment