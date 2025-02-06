"King Munhumutapa" Released On Bail After Over A Month in Prison
The High Court has granted bail to Timothy Chiminya, the self-styled King Munhumutapa, who had been in prison for over a month after being arrested and charged with allegedly undermining the authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa, reported the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).
Chiminya was arrested on December 16, 2024, and charged under section 33(2)(a)(ii) for allegedly undermining the president’s authority.
He had been denied bail on January 8, 2025, by Harare Magistrate Sheunesu Matova, who ruled that Chiminya posed a security threat due to his actions, including the removal of certain traditional leaders appointed by President Mnangagwa.
Magistrate Matova said Chiminya’s actions might provoke conflict among the subjects of the displaced chiefs.
Following this decision, Chiminya’s lawyer, Gift Mtisi of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, filed an appeal at the Harare High Court on January 7, 2025, seeking his release on bail.
On January 31, 2025, High Court Judge Justice Faith Mushure upheld Chiminya’s appeal, setting aside the previous bail denial.
Justice Mushure granted bail on the condition that Chiminya pay US$200 (or its ZiG equivalent) as a surety and remain within a 25-kilometre radius of Harare Central Police Station until his case is concluded.
Chiminya is laos required to report twice a week to the Harare Central Police Station, surrender his passport to the Clerk of Court at Harare Magistrates Court, and refrain from interfering with state witnesses or investigations.
He is also to continue residing at his current address until the matter is resolved. Chiminya is scheduled to return to court on March 5, 2025.