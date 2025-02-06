"King Munhumutapa" Released On Bail After Over A Month in Prison

4 minutes ago Thu, 06 Feb 2025 08:18:59 GMT

The High Court has granted bail to Timothy Chiminya, the self-styled King Munhumutapa, who had been in prison for over a month after being arrested and charged with allegedly undermining the authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa, reported the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Chiminya was arrested on December 16, 2024, and charged under section 33(2)(a)(ii) for allegedly undermining the president’s authority.

He had been denied bail on January 8, 2025, by Harare Magistrate Sheunesu Matova, who ruled that Chiminya posed a security threat due to his actions, including the removal of certain traditional leaders appointed by President Mnangagwa.

Feedback