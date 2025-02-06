Knowstics Academy Students Finally Receive Withheld Cambridge O-Level Exam Results
Forty learners from Knowstics Academy, whose results were withheld by the British Council due to the institution’s failure to pay outstanding examination fees, have finally received their Cambridge Ordinary Level results.
The examination results were withheld after the previous administration failed to remit US$22,000 in exam fees to the British Council.
Chengetai Mujakachi, the British Council’s regional head of communications for Sub-Saharan Africa, confirmed the development to The Manica Post. Said Mujakachi:
We had a productive meeting last Thursday at our offices in Harare, which included the Corporate Rescuer (representing the school), a representative of the parents affected, and our legal teams.
Based on a revised written assurance and a schedule of payment for the settlement of the debt, we have decided to release all pending results.
