Knowstics Academy Students Finally Receive Withheld Cambridge O-Level Exam Results

6 minutes ago Thu, 06 Feb 2025 06:55:36 GMT

Forty learners from Knowstics Academy, whose results were withheld by the British Council due to the institution’s failure to pay outstanding examination fees, have finally received their Cambridge Ordinary Level results.

The examination results were withheld after the previous administration failed to remit US$22,000 in exam fees to the British Council.

Chengetai Mujakachi, the British Council’s regional head of communications for Sub-Saharan Africa, confirmed the development to The Manica Post. Said Mujakachi:

Feedback