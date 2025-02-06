Leonard Dembo's Widow Feels Neglected By Music Industry

I am even struggling to go for simple things like medical check-ups even though I have many health challenges which are troubling my body, I am now idle, just stranded in my wheelchair.

This is my only form of transport to move me around and it’s mainly from the bedroom to the toilet.

I cannot push myself to the hospital weekly.

Dembo passed away on April 9, 1996, at the age of 36, leaving behind his widow, Eunice, who has faced numerous challenges since his death.

His untimely passing occurred at the peak of his career, with his popular album Chitekete still enjoying widespread success.

The album sold over 100,000 copies, and its title song was featured at the Miss World 1994 pageant, where Angeline Musasiwa placed third.

Eunice said that Dembo’s recording company, Gramma Music, stopped supporting her years ago, and she can no longer afford legal fees.

She also revealed that she is facing nearly US$5,000 in arrears to council for their house.

The couple had two sons, Morgan and Tendai, and a daughter. They now have three granddaughters, two from Tendai and one from Morgan.

In response to the story, businessman Wicknell Chivayo, known for his generous contributions to musicians, commented on X:

Zvinongonzi Sir Wicky munogara muchiposta muchi ridza murume wangu ndokumbirawo ndioneiwo ne ka Fortuner please 🤣🤣🚙🚙🚙

