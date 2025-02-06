Malawi Orders Troop Withdrawal From DRC After Three Soldiers Killed

6 minutes ago Thu, 06 Feb 2025 09:20:28 GMT

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has instructed the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to begin preparations for the withdrawal of its troops from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following the deaths of three soldiers in combat.

The Malawi troops are part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), a regional effort aimed at assisting the country in dealing with armed insurgents. The military mission was extended by SADC late last year.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 5 February, the Government of Malawi confirmed plans to withdraw its troops from the DRC. It said:

