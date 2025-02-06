Malawi Orders Troop Withdrawal From DRC After Three Soldiers Killed
Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has instructed the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to begin preparations for the withdrawal of its troops from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following the deaths of three soldiers in combat.
The Malawi troops are part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), a regional effort aimed at assisting the country in dealing with armed insurgents. The military mission was extended by SADC late last year.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, 5 February, the Government of Malawi confirmed plans to withdraw its troops from the DRC. It said:
President Chakwera has ordered the MDF (Malawi Defense Force) commander to begin preparations for the withdrawal of Malawian troops… to honour the declaration of a ceasefire by the warring parties there and to pave way for their planned negotiations towards a lasting peace.
Malawi, Tanzania, and South Africa have all lost soldiers in the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after engaging with the M23 rebel group in the eastern region.
In the meantime, a rebel alliance, including M23 fighters, has declared a ceasefire starting on Tuesday for humanitarian reasons.