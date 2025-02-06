Man (60) Dies After Being Run Over By A Kombi While Sleeping On Gokwe-Sengwa Road

13 minutes ago Thu, 06 Feb 2025 10:26:19 GMT

A 60-year-old Gokwe man died after being run over by a vehicle while sleeping on the road at the 55km peg along Gokwe-Sengwa Road on Monday night.

Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Midlands Province, confirmed the incident to The Mirror. It occurred around 9 PM.

Mahoko said the man, identified as Vandira, was struck by a Nissan Caravan driven by Ropafadzo Magwati, 25, from Mapfungautsi, Gokwe.

