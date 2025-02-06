Man (60) Dies After Being Run Over By A Kombi While Sleeping On Gokwe-Sengwa Road
A 60-year-old Gokwe man died after being run over by a vehicle while sleeping on the road at the 55km peg along Gokwe-Sengwa Road on Monday night.
Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Midlands Province, confirmed the incident to The Mirror. It occurred around 9 PM.
Mahoko said the man, identified as Vandira, was struck by a Nissan Caravan driven by Ropafadzo Magwati, 25, from Mapfungautsi, Gokwe.
It is unclear whether Vandira was mentally challenged or intoxicated at the time of the accident. Said Mahoko:
Circumstances are that, Ropafadzo Magwati was driving from Gokwe to Sengwa. Upon reaching the 55km peg, he saw a person lying down on the road.
Magwati failed to stop the motor vehicle and ran over Vandira who died on the spot after sustaining serious head and lower limb injuries. The body was taken to Gokwe South District Hospital mortuary.
We appeal to motorists to avoid speeding and to exercise maximum caution when driving.