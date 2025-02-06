No Evidence Of Stray Leopard In Harare Suburbs

6 minutes ago Thu, 06 Feb 2025 11:59:09 GMT

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority has denied reports circulating on social media about a stray leopard in the affluent suburbs of Harare, saying investigations have shown the claims to be false.

Social media has been flooded with reports of a stray leopard in areas such as Greystone Park and Glen Lorne, with some residents claiming animal had eaten their pets.

However, ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo dismissed the claims as likely another social media story, although he confirmed that the authorities are continuing their search. Said Farawo:

