No Evidence Of Stray Leopard In Harare Suburbs
The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority has denied reports circulating on social media about a stray leopard in the affluent suburbs of Harare, saying investigations have shown the claims to be false.
Social media has been flooded with reports of a stray leopard in areas such as Greystone Park and Glen Lorne, with some residents claiming animal had eaten their pets.
However, ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo dismissed the claims as likely another social media story, although he confirmed that the authorities are continuing their search. Said Farawo:
We received that report and there was no indication of a leopard. I think it’s just another social media story, but we are still pursuing the search.
As you know, leopards and dogs do not see eye to eye; we should have been receiving reports of missing dogs and cats.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543