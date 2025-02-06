NPA Responds To ZACC's Criticism

This statement follows criticism from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), which on Tuesday condemned the NPA’s decision to withdraw fraud cases against several senior Harare City Council officials.

Questions were raised after the acquittal of town clerk Hosiah Chisango and five others involved in a US$9 million tender fraud case, which also includes Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, who are currently incarcerated.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

In response, the NPA said that successful prosecutions depend on the quality of investigations, in what appears to be criticism of ZACC. It said:

The success of prosecution is directly linked to the quality of conducted investigations. NPAZ takes pride in presenting only ready and complete matters in court, adhering to high standards and constitutional responsibilities. The decision on how to proceed with cases rests on our constitutional prerogative to initiate criminal proceedings, and we are dedicated to fostering productive partnerships with supportive government agencies for a robust justice system.

The NPA also disclosed that it received 314 dockets from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

It added that while not all of these cases were immediately ready for trial, they have been thoroughly reviewed and are being scheduled for prosecution.

Tags

Leave a Comment