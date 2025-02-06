PSC Announces New Retirement Age Guidelines For Civil Servants

Following the coming into effect of Statutory Instrument 197 of 2024 on 01 January 2025, you are hereby advised to adhere to the following key provisions and implementation guidelines of the new regulations:

1. The mandatory retirement age for members appointed into Public Service is now seventy (70) years.

2. The stipulated age for early retirement for members is now sixty (60) years upon approval of the Commission.

3. Section 6(b)(1) of Statutory Instrument 1 of 2000, as amended, regarding the age limit to appointment on pensionable conditions of service, is still in force. This, therefore, means that a candidate shall not be appointed to the Public Service on pensionable conditions of service if he or she is fifty (50) years of age or above. However, any such person may be appointed on contract for a specified period of service.

4. Members below the age of sixty (60) and above the fifty-five (55) who were in service prior to 1 January 2025, can retire upon the approval of the Commission.

5. Members who were in service prior to 1 January 2025, are allowed to retire at sixty- five (65) upon giving notice.

6. The provisions of Statutory Instrument 197 of 2024 shall not apply to persons who retired on or before 31 December 2024.