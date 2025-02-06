Rainfall Boosts Kariba Dam Water Storage

4 minutes ago Thu, 06 Feb 2025 12:29:03 GMT

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) said on Monday that there has been a gradual rise in the water level at the Kariba Dam following recent rains.

According to ZRA’s latest hydrological update, Lake Kariba’s water level has been steadily increasing, with a current reading of 6.17% in water storage capacity.

ZRA Chief Executive Officer Munyaradzi Munodawafa attributed the rise in water level to improved rainfall in the Kariba catchment area. He said:

