Rainfall Boosts Kariba Dam Water Storage
The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) said on Monday that there has been a gradual rise in the water level at the Kariba Dam following recent rains.
According to ZRA’s latest hydrological update, Lake Kariba’s water level has been steadily increasing, with a current reading of 6.17% in water storage capacity.
ZRA Chief Executive Officer Munyaradzi Munodawafa attributed the rise in water level to improved rainfall in the Kariba catchment area. He said:
The Kariba reservoir is experiencing a gradual rise in water level, mainly due to intensified rainfall around the lake. The recent rainfall activity has had a positive impact on the hydrological outlook and we expect this trend to continue through Q1 of 2025.
The increase in water level is a welcome development and we expect it to have a positive impact on power generation.
The authority remains committed to monitoring and managing water resources efficiently.
Kariba Dam is an important source of hydroelectric power for both Zambia and Zimbabwe, with both countries currently facing electricity shortages, partly due to low water levels in the lake.
Zimbabwe is currently generating 185MW at the Kariba South Hydro Power plant, which has an installed capacity of 1,050MW.
Munodawafa said the authority would continue to monitor the hydrological situation concerning Kariba Dam’s water level and its power generation capacity.