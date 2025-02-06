Teachers And Civil Servants Face Uncertainty Over Retirement Age Extension

The regulation states that for public service employees appointed before the effective date, the pensionable age is 65 years, with the option to retire at 70 years with a full pension.

For those appointed on or after the effective date, the pensionable age is set at 70 years.

Despite this, some employees, particularly teachers, have been asked to retire, even if they had expressed a desire to extend their retirement age to 70.

Some teachers have also faced eviction from school quarters as headmasters instructed them to retire, arguing that they had not received a circular formally allowing the extension.

In an interview with The Herald on Wednesday, Moses Mhike, Permanent Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education, said that the implementation of the regulations had been delayed due to factors involving the PSC. Said Mhike:

We got a circular yesterday from PSC and we have started sharing it with our structures. Yes PSC had delayed issuing the circular to guide Line Ministries.

Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said that the decision to extend the retirement age was aimed at utilising the skills and experience of individuals who have reached 65.

He also said the extension reflects the country’s rising life expectancy, with middle-aged adults now living into their 80s.

